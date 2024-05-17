Ofsted praise Kettering Park Junior Academy for “pride, achievement, responsibility and kindness"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Schools regulator Ofsted have given a glowing report to Kettering Park Junior Academy following a February 2024 inspection that has seen the school achieve the GOOD grade.

Staff, parents and pupils of the school on Wood Street, Kettering were delighted when the latest report recognised that “…values of pride, achievement, responsibility and kindness guide pupils in their choices of how to behave and their attitude to learning. These values raise aspirations and develop a sense of pride in being part of the school.”

Head Teacher Ann Walker – who took over the leadership in 2016 at a time when it was graded as inadequate and put into special measures – said: “We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted has given us the ‘good’ grade as it reflects the hard work and commitment of our students. A theme running through the report is the moral purpose and culture of support that has grown within our community here, and how that allows our children to resolve any issues they encounter and aspire to be the best version of themselves. That is something we hope they will take with them throughout their lives.”

The report praised the Academy’s approach to ensuring those who are disadvantaged or have Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) achieve well and make good gains in their learning.

It also commented on the pupils clear understanding of the importance of healthy eating and exercise, which is facilitated by a broad range of clubs for them to join covering sports from archery to Taekwondo. Pupils have also been instructed on the importance of keeping themselves safe online.

Ann Walked added: “I would like to express how proud I am of each and every student at Kettering Park Junior Academy, and my thanks to my colleagues both within school and from InMAT, and to the parents who are so dedicated to giving these young people the best start we can offer. We will continue to go from strength to strength as we move forward.”