Most people get the chance to ease themselves into a new job – but not Latimer Arts College headteacher Kathryn Murphy.

She had only been in the role for a matter of days when Ofsted came calling ahead of a two-day visit at the Barton Seagrave school in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new principal met with education inspectors, who carried out deep dives in a number of subject areas and spoke with staff and pupils.

Students with principal, Kathryn Murphy, in the centre

And Mrs Murphy, who took over from former principal Siobhan Hearne who had spent 14 years at the helm, was left delighted after inspectors said the school continues to be good.

She said: “Staff, students, parents and governors are delighted to receive external confirmation that the Latimer Arts College is good.

"Next step...outstanding!”

Inspectors said the Castle Way school, which provides education for more than 1,100 children, allows pupils to learn in a calm and well-ordered environment where they feel safe.

Left, new principal Kathryn Murphy and, right, former principal Siobhan Hearne, pictured when Mrs Murphy's new role was announced earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that pupils behave well and are respectful, that leaders have constructed a challenging curriculum and that pupils achieve well.

Lead inspector Jamie Clarke said: “Pupils are happy to attend this school. The school’s values include honesty, excellence, ambition, respect and teamwork. The school’s culture is rooted in these values.

"There are positive relationships between staff and pupils. Staff have high expectations, and pupils live up to these.”

The report said that leaders have a clear vision for pupils’ personal development and that the school has effective safeguarding arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad