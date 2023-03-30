Barton Seagrave school headteacher to step down after 14 years in charge

The headteacher of a Barton Seagrave school is set to step down after more than a decade in charge.

Siobhan Hearne took control at The Latimer Arts College 14 years ago and has overseen multiple visits from Ofsted, with the school currently rated as good.

But Easter will see new beginnings when she hands over the reins to new principal Kathryn Murphy, supporting her before leaving the Castle Way school at the end of the academic year.

Left, new principal Kathryn Murphy and, right, exiting principal Siobhan Hearne.

Ms Hearne said: “Words cannot capture what a huge privilege it has been to lead The Latimer Arts College for the last 14 years. This school genuinely is a very special place and there have been some so many proud moments.

“Throughout my leadership of the college our ethos has always centred around us being a family, a community that respects, cares for and supports one another and, as part of that family, I have been in the audience while our students have delivered captivating performances at our music and dance shows. I have cheered on our sports teams as they have excelled in sporting competitions and I have shared in the spectacular successes that our students have achieved on examination results days.

"This includes celebrating the examination success that my own son achieved when he was a student at The Latimer Arts College. I will be forever indebted to the staff for the support that they gave to him over the years.

“At The Latimer Arts College if we do something, we do it well! I was so proud in 2012 when we won a competition to cook for the Queen and some of our students went to Buckingham Palace. We have won song writing competitions and hosted numerous special events with the whole college community coming together and actively taking part. I will take away fond and lasting memories of it all.

“There have been challenges along the way: burst pipes, snow days and, not least, navigating through the pandemic and having to recreate the entire systems and structures of the school in a matter of weeks.

“But what kept me going through these tough times is the people around me, our wonderful students and our loyal and committed staff. It is the community that I will miss and, to this community, I want to say a heartfelt thank you – it has been an absolute honour.”

New principal Mrs Murphy said: “I am thrilled to be able to join such a fantastic community, where students are offered amazing experiences both within and beyond the classroom.

"I look forward to leading The Latimer Arts College on the next phase of its journey and enjoying the same pride in students’ success that Ms Hearne has spoken of. I have been lucky enough to meet staff and students over the last few weeks and I will also be meeting parents and carers early next term.

"The partnership between home and school is so important to support children through their educational experience.”

Ms Hearne added: “What next? After supporting Mrs Murphy as she steps into the role as principal, I will leave The Latimer Arts College at the end of the academic year.

"My passion is, and always has been, education and a desire to improve the lives of young people.