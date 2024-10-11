Education conference at a school funds all 300 students to go out of the classroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a perfect example of ‘practicing what you preach’, on the 14th November, the 300 secondary school students currently attending Weldon Village Academy in Corby, are going beyond their school gates for a day of learning away from the classroom as 300 professionals come together to attend a National Conference on ‘Learning Beyond the Classroom: Supporting Students to Thrive’.

Organised by the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom (CLOtC) at the newest school in Meridian Trust, the CLOtC National Conference is the only event that brings teachers and school staff together with organisations who offer educational visits for schools. On the day they will discuss, learn, and share ideas and good practice on ways to provide high-quality educational visits for students and the positive impact it has on academic achievement, health and wellbeing, skills development, and preparation for life beyond school.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this year’s conference for the Council for Learning Outside the Classroom. Extending the boundaries of learning is hugely important for all Meridian Trust schools and we’re excited to bring together schools from right across the country. We have been working hard on ensuring that our curriculum embraces opportunities beyond the classroom , and to host so many innovative and inspiring practitioners can only help us to develop our student experience. We are looking forward to the opportunity to network with others, share best practice, and to place Weldon Village Academy on the map as an exciting and vibrant school that maximises the potential for learning outside the classroom.”

Matt Norris, Headteacher, Weldon Village Academy

Council for Learning Outside the Classroom National Conference 2023

With thanks to sponsors of the conference: Canal & River Trust, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, and PGL Beyond, CLOtC can support the 300 students to go on an educational visit for the day to LOtC Quality Badge holders: Grafham Water Centre and Nene Park to access the many benefits that learning beyond the classroom offers.

Dr Anne Hunt, CEO of CLOtC says…

Learning beyond the classroom is important because it helps address the challenges facing schools and young people today. It is not only proven to deliver better outcomes for health & wellbeing and teaching & learning, but it helps break down barriers by creating connections and progression between the many different services already available to support young people in their communities.

The evidence is now ‘strong and consistent’ that learning beyond the classroom can raise attainment and aspiration, be a powerful tool for re-motivating and engaging learners, and contribute significantly to socio-emotional skills, and to health and wellbeing. See two of CLOtC’s most recent evidence reports here.

The conference facilitator will be Doctor, Broadcaster, Author, Wellbeing & Happiness Expert Dr Radha Modgil, and attendees will listen to discussion panels featuring inspirational speakers; engage in workshops (from schools as well as organisations such as Farms for City Children, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, PGL Beyond, Chatham Historic Dockyard and The Outward Bound Trust), and take part in focused discussion groups where schools and providers can come together to share thoughts and ideas. It is sure to be an insightful and inspiring day.

CLOtC invite staff from schools and organisation who offer educational programmes to schools to join them for a date of learing, sharing good practice and networking. Limit tickets remaining - book yours today.