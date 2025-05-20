Champions on and off the Court: Weavers Academy U13 girls crowned District Futsal Champions

Teamwork, talent, and tenacity took centre stage this week as Weavers Academy’s Under-13 girls’ futsal team were crowned District Champions, securing a thrilling victory over Manor School in the final match of the tournament.

The win not only brought home the title but also earned the team a well-deserved place in the County Finals—where they continued to impress, finishing joint 2nd against tough competition from across Northamptonshire.

The team’s success has captured the spirit of the academy, with staff and students alike celebrating the girls’ determination, resilience, and sheer love of the game.

“Our U13 girls Futsal Team are now District Champions, beating Manor in the final!” the school shared on social media. “This put them through to the County Finals yesterday, where they came joint 2nd. Well done to this amazing team who never stopped working for each other!”

The Squad

It’s that unity and drive—on and off the pitch—that has defined the team’s journey. Coaches praised not just their skill, but their attitude: showing up to every game with focus, fighting spirit, and support for one another.

From the first whistle to the final goal, the girls demonstrated what happens when belief meets effort—and the results speak for themselves.

As District Champions and County silver medalists, the future looks bright for this group of athletes. Their performance sets a powerful example for younger players at the academy and proves that hard work, sportsmanship, and team spirit truly are a winning combination.