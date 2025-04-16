Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A total of 3,789 reception places have been allocated to children across North Northamptonshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

92.7 per cent of applicants – 3,514 children - have been allocated a place at their first preference school in 2025 (93 per cent for 2024).

4.9 per cent of applicants have been allocated a place at their second preference school in 2025 (4.5 per cent in 2024) while 0.7 per cent have been allocated a place at their third preference school in 2025 (0.6 per cent in 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

98.3 per cent of applicants have been allocated a place at one of their preferred schools in 2025 (98.1 per cent in 2024), while 98 per cent of applications were made online in 2025 (98.5 per cent in 2024).

Primary school places have been allocated for children across North Northamptonshire for September 2025

Parents/carers who applied online before the closing date for their places in Reception are able to check their offer on the council’s website.

For junior school places (Year 3), there were 972 applications, with 100 per cent of pupils being allocated a place at their first preference in 2025 (99.8 per cent for 2024).

Charisse Monero, director of children’s services at North Northants Council, said: “I would like to pass on my best wishes to every pupil starting a new school in September - supporting all children in their education is a priority for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Starting school is a huge step to take and I wish all the new students well as they embark on their learning journey.”

Where children have not been successful in getting a place at a preference school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent appeals process.

The next round of primary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in May 2025.