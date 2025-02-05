World Read Aloud Day is celebrated by all at Elm Bank care home

Elm Bank care home welcomes St. Thomas More Catholic Primary School for World Read Aloud Day.

World Read Aloud Day is all about celebrating the amazing power of reading out aloud. It is a way of encouraging both children and adults to take hold of their favourite book, find themselves a audience and read aloud.

The residents and staff of Elm Bank care home were delighted in welcoming the children and teachers from St Thomas More Catholic Primary School to join in the amazing day that is now celebrated in over 173 countries around the world.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator at the home, said: “World Read Aloud Day is celebrated on the first Wednesday in February every year, it is not just a day that is made for reading out aloud, but to the art and practice of reading aloud. It is amazing to think that before writing all stories were passed down from generation to generation. To preserve human knowledge, insight and creativity the earliest way was through storytelling and it is wonderful to be able to bring the young and old together for this day. It certainly is a great opportunity to get our residents telling tales from their childhood/youth and reminiscing about stories they remember being told as children.”

