Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy to visit West Northants as part of nationwide tour

Excitement is building in West Northamptonshire as the official Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 trophy prepares to arrive in Daventry, Towcester, Brackley, and Northampton on 25, 26 and 27 May as part of a three-week national tour marking 100 days to go and celebrating all eight host locations ahead of the big tournament this summer.

The iconic trophy will visit a number of landmarks and locations across the area, giving residents, grassroots clubs, and fans a unique opportunity to get up close with the centrepiece of the world’s biggest women’s rugby event. The visit will mark 100 days to go until the tournament kicks off and is part of a wider effort to inspire local communities and celebrate the tournament’s arrival in West Northamptonshire this August and September.

Six matches are set to take place at the cinch Stadium at Franklins Gardens in Northampton, seeing teams and fans from around the world flock to West Northants for what promises to be the largest celebration of women’s rugby ever.

The trophy tour will begin in London on 14 May before travelling to Brighton & Hove, Exeter, Bristol, West Northants, Manchester, York and ending in Sunderland on 6 June. Each stop will feature pop-up events, community engagement, and the chance to find out more about the tournament and how to get involved. Full details around the tour activities will be revealed soon.

Stuart Timmiss, Executive Director of Place and Economy at WNC, said: "We’re incredibly proud to welcome the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy to Northampton once again this May and play our part as a host location in one of the most exciting sporting events of the year.

“Rugby is part of the fabric of our community, and this is a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on the sport, inspire new generations, and showcase everything West Northamptonshire has to offer to visitors from across the globe. We encourage everyone to get involved and make the most of this historic moment.”

New ticket sales for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will open from 14 May, with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Full details of West Northants’ activities will be announced soon via the official tournament website and social media channels.

Sarah Massey, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, said: "The Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 promises to be a landmark tournament for the sport and the trophy tour to our host locations provides a brilliant opportunity to ignite excitement across England.

“We look forward to celebrating with fans, encouraging even more people to be a part of this unforgettable tournament.”

For more information about the tournament, visit the official Home | Women's Rugby World Cup 2025