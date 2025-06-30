Will you stand for election as a Public Governor at KGH?

Your chance to support the future of the hospital

Kettering General Hospital is calling for residents to have their say in the future of our hospital by standing for election as a Public Governor.

If you live in Kettering, Corby or Wellingborough areas we have eight public seats available including one seat representing the UK, plus one staff seat. Your voice is important, if you would like to give something back to the NHS, we want to hear from you.

We want to attract candidates from all ethnicities, faiths, genders, ages, disabilities, and community groups, to ensure our local areas are well represented if you are over 16 years of age.

You can stand to become a Public Governor at KGH.

East Northants Public Governor, Simon Baylis, said: Being a hospital Governor is a way of supporting your hospital by giving your community a voice. You can make a significant difference to KGH patients and their families by influencing the way services are developed and delivered.

“The monthly meetings, plus a bit more if you wish, is time well spent. You will bring your life experience into the mix and no special qualifications are required.”

You can nominate yourself. Please visit the secure website run by our independent election provider Civica - www.cesvotes.com/KGH2025

The seats available

There are currently nine seats available on our Council of Governors.

Eight Public Governor seats available. We particularly want to hear from anyone in Corby, as we have three seats available; followed by three in Wellingborough, one in Kettering, one in Rest of UK and one NHS staff-only seats.

A key role of the Council of Governors is to hold the Non-Executive Directors, both individually and collectively, to account for the performance of the Board of Directors and to represent patients and staff. This is never more important for our hospital and NHS than now.

No experience or skills are necessary, and training and support is provided, including a laptop/iPad for NHS business only, along with reasonable expenses.

Governors must be able to commit to attend quarterly Council of Governor meetings with the opportunity to observe other key committees or meetings on a range of issues, depending on the time someone has available to contribute.

Individuals can nominate themselves. You need to be a member of the Trust to stand or to vote. More information on becoming a governor and membership of KGH here.

For a no-obligation chat, contact Governor and Member Lead, [email protected], or phone Sue Broome, 0777 3658937. You must make your application to stand as a Governor by 5pm on 22 August.

If more than one candidate stands for a seat, those will go out to vote by KGH members. Successful candidates will be announced on the 3 October.