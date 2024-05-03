What is Rotary all About?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most of you will have seen Rotarians at events or fundraisers, but you probably don't realise what happens to the funds we raise. On that basis here is a brief summary of just what our Rotary Club Members have been doing in the last nine months:

We were fortunate this year to have been the chosen charity of the Lady Captain of Wellingborough Golf Club, and as a result of this, we have been able to support the Victoria Centre with two donations totalling £3,000. The photo shows David Campden, President of the Rotary Club of Wellingborough 2024-5, presenting the second cheque to Bogdan Cesauanu on behalf of the Victoria Centre.

We have also supported Dementia Sings Out with a donation of £2,000 to assist with their wonderful work in the community. If you are ever feeling down, drop into one of their Thursday morning sessions at the Compass Church, I guarantee you will feel uplifted.

For the past five years, we have made up Santa Sacks for the Daylight Centre at Christmas, providing families in need with a little joy at this special time.

Following a recent visit from a representative of Cransley Hospice, our Club will be making a substantial donation to them very shortly.

We will also be taking 60 or so pupils from Rowangate School on a day out to Wicksteed Park, with the support of the Kids Out Charity, and the generous sponsorship from Richard Burton and Barton Petroleum, an event to which they always look forward to.

As the end of the current Rotary year approaches in June, our plans for next year are simply to continue with our support of local good causes. We always welcome approaches from local organisations that we might be able to help if funds are available.

If you have been interested in this short report, why not come along to one of our meetings which are held on Monday evenings at 6pm at The Priory in Wellingborough or contact our Secretary by email at [email protected] for more information.