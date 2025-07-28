We hosted our first magical, inclusive prom!

This past Saturday, The Centre at Mawsley was transformed as we, Sea of Support, hosted our inaugural prom! This special event was dedicated to providing an unforgettable end-of-year celebration for young people who, for various reasons, were unable to attend their traditional school proms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We welcomed a diverse group of attendees, including those with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), home-educated students, those on Education Other Than At School (EOTAS) packages, and even recent primary school leavers. Our team showed incredible dedication, carrying on the event regardless of attendance numbers, because we believe every child and young person deserved this moment. The atmosphere was one of pure joy and acceptance, with every young person looking their absolute best and finally getting the prom experience they so richly deserved.

Our aim was simple: to give children an end-of-year celebration without any barriers. Understanding the unique needs of our attendees, we created a dedicated calm area equipped with fidget toys and colouring for anyone needing a quiet break from the festivities. A lively DJ kept the dance floor going, and a popular photo booth captured countless happy memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of the evening was evident in the radiant smiles and enthusiastic dancing. Our attendees not only had an amazing time but also made new friends, there were even some questionable dance moves from our S.O.S team! Heartfelt feedback from parents highlighted the profound impact of the event. "Thank you for giving my child the prom I never thought they would get," shared one grateful parent, while a guest simply stated, "Thank you for a night to remember."

Co Founder and Chairperson of Sea of Support.

As a vital local support group for neurodiverse families, we regularly organise both social and informative meetings with speakers, offering invaluable advice and support to parents and carers. Beyond our meetings, we host and subsidise a variety of events and trips, creating safe, non-judgemental spaces where families can enjoy time together and socialise with others. Our recent calendar has been packed with initiatives, including an "Express Yourself Day," a "Trainmaster Event," and a day trip to Hunstanton. We've also collaborated with Kettering Town Council to enhance event inclusivity, notably with our S.O.S Hub at the current "Kettering By The Sea." At our latest event, we completed our first Junior Park Run takeover, aiming to raise funds to continue our incredible work.

The success of this first inclusive prom underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering community and providing enriching experiences for neurodiverse families.

You can help us continue our amazing work by providing donations via our Good Hub Fundraising page: Sea of Support S.O.S