Village charity benefits from Market Harborough Building Society’s prize draw

MHBS deliver cheque to latest Prize Draw winners

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has donated £1,000 to Stoke Albany Village Hall, thanks to a nomination from their latest monthly prize draw-winning customer.

By opening or paying into a savings account each month, the Society’s members are automatically entered into the prize draw. One lucky winner is randomly chosen to nominate a local charity to receive £1,000. It’s a simple way to save - and a powerful way to give back.

The latest charity to benefit, Stoke Albany Village Hall is at the heart of the community, and is looked after by a group of trustees. One of the trustees, Mrs Elliott says: “Being a listed building, the village hall requires a lot of maintenance, the £1,000 will make a huge difference”.

John Vickers, Head of Branch Operations and Savings at MHBS, added: “We’re proud to support a different type of charity like Stoke Albany Village Hall, whose dedication to serving their local community reflects the values we strongly believe in, bringing people together and helping them to thrive. This £1,000 will go a long way in helping the trustees maintain their community hub”.

The prize draw initiative is one of the ways MHBS is marking 250 years of the building society movement in 2025. As part of this milestone, MHBS is proud to share the celebrations with its customers and communities, continuing a long tradition of mutual support and local impact.

More details about the prize draw can be found at: mhbs.co.uk/prize-draw-product.