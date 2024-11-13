UK’s largest health research programme opens 20 new clinics in November 2024, including Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our Future Health, the UK’s largest health research programme, is opening appointments in 20 new locations in November 2024, with 210 clinics in total across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Future Health mobile clinics will visit car parks in Carlisle, Dover, Gainsborough, Kirkby, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Newton Abbot, North Tyneside, Paignton, Redruth, Runcorn, Scunthorpe and Tavistock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is also opening new Boots store clinics in Falkirk, Wimbledon, Northampton, Sunderland, Swansea and Wrexham.

After announcing a partnership with Tesco, a new Our Future Health clinic will also open within the pharmacy at Tesco Cheshunt.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

All Our Future Health clinic locations can be viewed on an interactive map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1zypNVdA0ckzOCxC9P-n9wJkVVeK6pwA&ll=52.83120850508144%2C0.04924349154516783&z=7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Future Health aims to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of conditions such as dementia, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and stroke. With up to five million volunteers right across the UK, the goal is to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

At their clinic appointment, as well as having a blood sample and some physical measurements taken, volunteers will be offered information about their own health, including their blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In the future, volunteers will also be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge research studies.

Our Future Health is sending invitation letters to people who live near the new clinics. However, you don’t need an invitation to take part. Anyone over the age of 18 can join by signing up online at ourfuturehealth.org.uk, completing an online health questionnaire, and booking a short clinic appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Raghib Ali, Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer of Our Future Health, said: “We’re thrilled to now be the world’s largest health research programme of its kind, thanks to over 2 million people who have signed up to volunteer and make a difference to the future of healthcare.

"We’re opening more clinics each month across England, Scotland and Wales because we want everyone to have the opportunity to do something they may never have done before and represent their community in discoveries about diseases.”

Our Future Health is rolling out on a region-by-region basis to invite adults across the UK to join the programme. Volunteers who don’t live near a location where Our Future Health appointments are currently available can join now at ourfuturehealth.org.uk and be notified when new appointment locations become available. New locations will be announced on the Our Future Health website and social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our Future Health is an ambitious collaboration between the public sector, life sciences companies and leading UK health charities including: Action Against Age-related Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer’s Society, Asthma + Lung UK, Blood Cancer UK, Brain Tumour Research, Breast Cancer Now, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, DEBRA, Diabetes UK, Fight for Sight, Glaucoma UK, Kidney Research UK, LifeArc, Macular Society, Pancreatic Cancer UK, Parkinson’s UK, Prostate Cancer Research, Prostate Cancer UK, Royal Osteoporosis Society, Stroke Association, and Versus Arthritis.

Our Future Health was set up with funding from the UKRI Accelerating Detection of Disease Challenge, delivered by Innovate UK.