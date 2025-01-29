Travis Perkins managed services colleague undertakes gruelling 26 mile challenge across Arctic to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man whose father is living with dementia is undertaking a gruelling 26 mile challenge to cross the sub-Arctic in Sweden to raise funds for Alzheimer’s Society.

Andrew Craig, an Account Manager at Travis Perkins Managed Services which is based in Northampton, whose father has dementia, will set off from 20 February, where he will cover 26 miles across one of the harshest environments on the planet. He will face three days of traversing across the sub-Arctic mountains of Sweden using Nordic Ski techniques.

Several years ago after a mountain biking accident, a scan revealed a shadow on Andrew’s kidney, which turned out to be a benign tumour. He also suffered another accident that left him with broken ribs and a collarbone, but those setbacks only strengthened his determination to challenge himself.

Andrew, who has never skied before has had months of training in the lead up to the expedition. He has been training with the expedition leader, Matt Larsson, and expedition veteran Simon Ford to prepare for the challenge.

Andrew Craig, Travis Perkins Managed Services

Andrew Craig says: “This is a deeply personal challenge for me. Taking on the sub-Arctic Ski Marathon will be one of the biggest physical and mental challenges I’ve ever faced, pushing my body to its absolute maximum in one of the harshest environments on earth.

“My father lives with dementia, and I’ve seen the devastating impact it can have on individuals and their families. It's an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, a cause that holds a special place in my heart and is Travis Perkins' chosen charity partner.They provides critical support, care, and research funding to improve the lives of those affected, and I’m honoured to support their mission through this challenge.”

Georgie Davies from Alzheimer’s Society’s Corporate Partnerships Team says: “Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and over 900,000 people are living with the condition – the need for support has never been greater.

We wish Andrew the best of luck for this incredible challenge he is taking on and can’t wait to hear how he gets on. We would like to say a huge thank you, it is only with the support from incredible supporters like Andrew that Alzheimer’s Society can continue to provide help and hope for those affected by dementia.”

Andrew is being supported in his challenge by both Travis Perkins Managed Services and KWG Building & Civils Contractor, based in North Wales.

Andrew’s JustGiving page is here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/andrew-craig-9