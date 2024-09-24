The seal of approval: Brampton View care home residents visit the Cornish Seal Sanctuary
The Cornish Seal Sanctuary is a charity that rescues seal pups in need of help from around the Cornish coastline and nurses them back to health, ready to rehabilitate them back into the wild. Their mission is to provide expert care for sick, injured or distressed seals or other marine creatures in need of help who are found around our shores. The Sanctuary strives to release all animals back into their natural environment when they are back to full health, or to provide a permanent home and ongoing care for those that cannot be released.
Residents joined Rebecca live online from Cornwall to get an inside look into the daily care for the residents at the sanctuary. They met some of the residents and learned about their rescue stories and they care they are receiving from the expert team at the sanctuary,
Rebecca says: “It was wonderful to be able to show the Barchester residents around the Cornish Seal Sanctuary and to share the important work our brilliant teams do. We were so happy to be able to shine a light on our unique world here and our experiences of working with these beautiful animals.”
Bex Vernon, Resident Experience Executive for Barchester Healthcare, commented: “We are excited to work with amazing organisations like the Cornish Seal Sanctuary to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our homes for all to enjoy, particularly as this talk provided such a lovely opportunity to see the adorable seals up close and learn all kinds of fascinating facts about them.
“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Bex added.
General Manager, Mo Masedi, said: “Our residents love finding out about new things and they are all especially interested in animals so we were delighted to be able to watch this fantastic presentation. We had so many questions, it was brilliant to be able to ask Rebecca all about the important work they do rescuing the seals.”
Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.
