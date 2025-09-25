The Core at Corby Cube celebrates 15 years with charity auction to support future creativity

There are plenty of fantastic lots, all generously donated by local businesses

This year marks a milestone for The Core at Corby Cube as the theatre celebrates its 15th birthday. To commemorate this occasion, the organisation has launched an online charity auction packed full of brilliant prizes, unique experiences and special treats, all in aid of supporting the theatre’s future.

From behind-the-scenes opportunities and must-have items to hotel stays, all donated by local business supporters, there’s something for everyone to bid on.

Since opening its doors in 2010, The Core has grown to become a hub of creativity, community and opportunity in Corby and beyond. Over the years it has welcomed visiting professional companies, supported local amateur groups, and developed outreach and education programmes to engage young people in the arts.

Now The Core is turning the spotlight onto its future and inviting people to say “Happy Birthday” and give a little back, while getting something amazing in return. Every winning bid in this auction helps The Core, a registered charity, continue to bring quality theatre and events to Corby, as well as supporting outreach programmes and ensuring the arts are accessible to all, especially children and young people.

Joe Flavin, Director of The Core, said: “Turning 15 is a huge milestone for us, and a real testament to the passion of our community, staff and artists. This auction is more than a fundraiser, it’s an invitation to everyone who loves the arts to invest in the future of creativity here in Corby. I’d personally like to thank all of the local businesses who donated prizes, it’s generosity like this that helps to champion and support the work that we do year on year.”

Full details of lots, plus bidding instructions can be found on the dedication auction page www.jumblebee.co.uk/15yearsatcorbycube. Bidding is now open and will close on Fri 10 October.