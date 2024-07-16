The Addingtons' Horticultural Society 40th anniversary

By Nick Palmer
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:21 BST
Members recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of the founding of The Horticultural Society

On Wednesday 10th July thirty five members of The Addingtons’ Hort. Soc. gathered in the gardens of Huxloe House (thanks to Barbara and Bill) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the group.

Amongst them were 5 of the original 22 founding members. Later they crossed the road to the Great Addington's Memorial Hall for a tea party, complete with a celebration cake and a glass of bubbles to toast the Society.

The Society currently has over 40 members and from September to May they meet at 2pm on the first Wednesday of each month in Great Addington's Memorial Hall.

In summer months members organise guided tours of notable gardens in the local area and further afield. Membership is £20/year.

Visitors are welcome, £5 per meeting.

