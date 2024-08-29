Teddy bears bring comfort and connection to residents in Hermitage House Care Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at a local care home are experiencing newfound comfort and companionship.

These cuddly companions have been carefully distributed to patients, bringing not just smiles but also a sense of peace and emotional connection.

“Donating my late mother's teddy bear collection to Hermitage House in aid of Northamptonshire Health Charity has been a beautiful experience. It honours both my mother's and grandmother's memories in a meaningful way," said Rebekka Hammersley, general manager at Hampton by Hilton Corby.

"My grandmother's struggle with dementia makes this act even more significant, as it supports a cause that resonates with our family's experiences. This donation not only brings comfort to others but also preserves the legacy of my loved ones in a way that helps the community. It's a touching tribute that will be cherished by many.”

Pictured: Jessicaa Grayson, Nick Hayton, Andy Mcgovern, Fiona Stacey and Jolene Anderson.

The initiative, spearheaded by Fiona Stacey, Sales Manager at Hampton by Hilton Corby and Jessicaa Grayson, Customer Relations Manager at Hermitage House Care Home aims to provide residents with a tangible source of comfort.

Teddy bears, often associated with childhood memories and security, have proven to be effective in alleviating anxiety and promoting emotional well-being among patients. For many residents, the simple act of holding a soft, plush teddy bear has sparked moments of joy and nostalgia, reminding them of happy times in their past.

Jessicaa told us: “Last week I saw a post on social media with 72 little bears in boxes that needed a new home. The donation raised would go towards the bereavement Suit at Kettering General hospital. Of course we wanted to help! Hermitage House care home in Thrapston, would give these bears a forever home.

"After a lovely discussion with Fiona, we were proud to welcome Fiona Stacey, Andy McGovern the new Mayor of Thrapston and Nick Hayton Corporate and Community Fundraiserat Northamptonshire Health Charity to Our Home. Our residents felt empowered to be able to support the bereavement Suit in our local community and loved choosing their own bears in suits.”

Corporate and community fundraiser, Nick Hayton, added: “It was a pleasure to attend Hermitage House, Thrapston to support Fiona Stacey from Hampton by Hilton Corby who have chosen Northamptonshire Health Charity Twinkling Stars appeal as their charity of the year.

"It was really appreciated the generosity of residents and Hermitage House supporting the charity”.

Donations were made to Northamptonshire Health Charity, Twinkling Stars Appeal raising £100 to support Kettering General Hospitals Bereavement Suite.

For more information regarding the Twinkling Stars Appeal, please visit: https://northamptonshirehealthcharity.co.uk/appeals/twinkling-stars-appeal/

To find out more about Hermitage House Care Home, please visit: https://www.countrycourtcare.co/our-homes/hermitage-house-care-home/