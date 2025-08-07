Taylor Wimpey awards Kettering Shack Food Project £500 prize
Residents living in Kettering and the surrounding local areawere invited to nominate local good causes. Once all of the entries were considered, Taylor Wimpey awarded The Shack Food Project with the top prize.
Based in Kettering, The Shack Food Project is a not-for-profit food bank and community support service that provides essential items to families in need across Kettering, Corby and Geddington. Open to all, the project also runs a community fridge and shop, offering pre-loved toys, clothes, prams, and baby equipment.
Claire Gurney, founder at The Shack Food Project, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been selected as the winner of Taylor Wimpey’s Community Chest competition. This generous donation will help cover our running costs and support us in raising awareness so more people know about this valuable local resource.
“Support like this is vital to help us continue our work, from tackling food waste and food poverty to educating the next generation about sustainability and environmental responsibility.”
Emily Lloyd, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “At Taylor Wimpey, we’re proud to support local causes like The Shack Food Project, who do such important work within the community. It was fantastic to see how many people got involved and voted in the competition, and we’d like to thank everyone who took part.”
To find out more about The Shack Food Project, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheShackFoodProject
Taylor Wimpey is currently building new homes at its Seagrave Park development in Hanwood Park, Kettering.