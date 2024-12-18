Spreading Christmas cheer in the community

Pytchley Court Care Home invited kids and parents from the Brixworth Community to a winter wonderland party...

On the 12th and 13th December 2024 at Pytchley Court Care Home we had a winter wonderland party and intergenerational play date with our residents and kids from the Brixworth Library Plus and the Brixworth Nursery. One of our residents, David Lunn, dressed up as Santa for the kids.

We were honoured to have Professor Martin Green OBE, chairman of Care England Uk in the event and other HC-one colleagues. We had the staff and volunteers at the care home dressed up as some Disney characters and a dancing camel. We had music entertainment and a buffet for all.

David (Santa) gave out Christmas presents to the kids and the parents that visited, they sang carol songs and nursery rhymes to the residents, which the residents enjoyed. David was thrilled to be Santa because it gave him a sense of involvement and he was pleased to see the kids happy.

Home Manager- Susan Watson & Hc-One colleagues

Professor Martin had said, ‘every time I come to Pytchley Court I have a thoroughly enjoyable time. You and all your colleagues are doing amazing work, and you are a great credit to the care sector and to HC-One. Have a fantastic Christmas and I’ll see you in the New Year’.

Gemma Langford from the Brixworth Library said, ‘thank you for making us so welcome last Friday. The children (and we) had a fantastic time. We never expected you to make such a huge effort, so thank you so much! We thought the event was a great success and hope you all did too’.

Home manager, Susan Watson said we residents focused on our care home, we go above and beyond to make our residents happy, needed and involved. We also involve their relatives to aid keep up the bond between families.

It was a great event enjoyed by all. What better way to celebrate the joy of the season than spreading Christmas cheers by making people in our community happy.

Wishing all a very merry Christmas and happy new year!!!