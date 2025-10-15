Specialist service helping victims and witnesses towards recovery saw 40,000 yearly referrals

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s specialist support team for victims and witnesses received more than 40,000 referrals last year to help adults and children dealing with the impact of crime.

Danielle Stone’s Voice for Victims & Witnesses Service offers free and confidential support to those wanting a listening ear, or more complex help for people facing domestic abuse or serious violence.

Last year, specialists received 40,993 referrals – with domestic abuse, serious violence, theft and fraud being the most common cases.

Referrals led to direct help, including 1,375 adults getting emotional one-to-one support and 64 children receiving therapy at home or in school.

Fiona Campbell leads Voice for Victims & Witnesses for the Commissioner.

One hundred Road Harm victims had counselling sessions too, some including bereavement support.

And 1,688 high risk domestic abuse clients at Sunflower Centre – a crisis centre part-funded by Voice– had help from an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor who assess risk.

Fiona Campbell (pictured above), who leads Voice for Victims & Witnesses for the Commissioner, said: “For some people they want to express how the crime has affected them, and they are then able to move forward, but for others the impact can last much longer.

“Some victims may find it difficult to open up to family or friends, which is why Voice for Victims & Witnesses is here – to offer emotional support and help them take the first steps toward recovery.

“We tailor our support to each individual, whether they need someone to listen or practical help to feel safe and regain a sense of security.”

Overwhelmingly, 96% of people helped by Voice gave positive feedback and would recommend the Service while 93% of those asked said they felt safer after seeking help.

How to get support from Voice

Police, professionals or individuals can refer into the Service which then triages each case to the right team.

Anyone who reports a crime to Northamptonshire Police is automatically referred to Voice for Victims & Witnesses, too.

However, support is available to anyone affected by crime, regardless of whether it has been reported.

Danielle Stone said: “Victims just want one place where they can go for support.

“Voice for Victims & Witnesses was set up to be the single, go-to place for victims of any age in Northamptonshire to receive bespoke help all under one roof.

“Our specialists do a fantastic job of responding to changing needs and I’m very proud of how this service continues to support the most vulnerable whether they choose to report to the Police or not.”

Individuals can contact Voice directly by phone or online, and all matters stay confidential unless there is a risk to someone’s safety.

Contact details

Website: voicenorthants.org

Phone: 0300 303 1965