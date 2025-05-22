Smells like team spirit: gym goes all-out for local foodbank in community fitness event

Kind-hearted gym goers have completed a fun-packed community fitness event to help raise vital funds for a local foodbank.

A team of 40 from Distinct Fitness, a small group personal training gym based on Cockerell Road, Corby has raised more than £850 for Corby Foodbank during a jam-packed three-hours of fitness challenges and team events held on Saturday 17th May.

Labelled the ‘Spring Games’, the event featured a range of team events that tested strength and stamina, alongside raffles, food and prizes for the winners – all aimed at bringing people together for a good cause.

Jacek Gawor, co-owner of Distinct Fitness, who spearheaded the event with fellow co-owner Katie Smith, was blown away by the support of its gym members who made it the success it was: “The Spring Games was everything we could’ve hoped for and more. It was 100% effort, unbeatable team spirit and the loudest high-fives in Corby!

Pictured is Martin Langford, Corby Foodbank manager holding a cheque for £500, alongside participants including gym co-owners Jacek Gawor (front row, centre) and Katie Smith (to his left) to mark the start of the community fitness event

“It’s been great to do something positive to raise funds, increase awareness, and help highlight the vital work Corby Foodbank are doing in the community.

“At the start of the event we committed to donating £500 to Corby Foodbank so we’re incredibly proud to have exceeded this target. All of our amazing members really got behind us to give their support. A massive thanks goes out to everyone who competed, cheered, donated and made the day so special.”

Commenting on the incredible amount raised, Martin Langford, manager at Corby Foodbank, said: “On behalf of Corby Foodbank, I just want to say how extremely grateful we are to receive this amazing donation.

“Every penny raised is vital in order for us to be able to continue to provide three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis.

“It was an absolute honour to attend the event and hats go off to everyone on the day who competed and joined in the fun to ensure it was the success it was.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk

To find out more about Distinct Fitness, visit www.distinct-fitness.co.uk