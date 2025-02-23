Season ticket partnership kicks off for Northamptonshire-based Cobblers fans

James Alger-Adam Moreton

It will now be easier than ever for Cobblers fans to buy and afford a season ticket – thanks to a new partnership between the club and Commsave Credit Union.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Town Football Club fans will be able to opt for a finance option when applying for a season ticket. This will include the option to be able to stagger payments over up to 10 months while at the same time getting financial support from Commsave - a not-for-profit member-owned financial co-operative credit union based in Northampton,

Richard Munro, Commsave Interim CEO, explained: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with the Cobblers and to be simplifying the season ticket finance option. It will now be far easier for fans to apply for a season ticket and pay for it in instalments. Commsave will provide loans to members to cover the cost of each season ticket and fans will be supported to repay the loan back in instalments. This will make the whole process easier and more supportive for fans.”

The process is simple:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Tomlinson

Supporters can visit ntfcdirect.co.uk to purchase a season ticket.

Within the payment options select the FINANCE option after adding your ticket or tickets to the basket.

Supporters will then be taken to Commsave’s application page which is simple and only takes a few minutes following which if accepted the season tickets will be confirmed on ntfcdirect.co.uk

Supporters signing up for financial support with Commsave will need to become members of Commsave to be eligible for this finance option. Membership is free and will also include the setting up of a savings account where members save a minimum of £10 a month supporting them to save for the next shirt, a future year’s season ticket or anything of their choice. Savings may be withdrawn at any point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “Credit unions give access to safe savings, affordable credit, and financial education so Commsave is open to everyone in Northamptonshire. We are owned by our members, and not by external shareholders or investors. So, our emphasis is always on providing the best service to members – not maximising profits.”

James Corrigan, Commercial Director at Northampton Town added: “We are really pleased to be able to offer this option to supporters. We are always pleased to be able to work with our partners and this offer gives supporters another option in terms of purchasing their 2025/26 season ticket.

“We believe it is important to offer supporters a range of options, and we hope this will help some supporters with their 2025/26 season tickets. Commsave have been fantastic partners of the club for a few years now, supporting the club at a number of different levels and it is great to see their excellent work being extended out to include an increased offering to our season ticket options.”

Commsave has been a proud supporter of the Cobblers for more than two years. The credit union is the training kit partner for both the women’s team and the men's first team.