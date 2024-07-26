Rust Bucket Rally team race ahead with fundraising challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of car enthusiasts has helped to put the fun back into fundraising driving 2,500 miles across Europe in cars worth less than £500.

The Rust Bucket Rally, which is organised by Wellingborough-based Carlos Baldry, is an annual fundraising event which sees teams drive across Europe in just four days.

Now in its 10th year, the event takes place every June raising money for various charities. This year, 56 cars travelled through England, France, Monaco, Italy and Switzerland, raising more than £43,000 for the MND Association.

On Wednesday, members of the Rust Bucket Rally team visited the Association’s national office at Northampton’s Moulton Park to learn more about the impact their fundraising is having on the Association’s work. The money will contribute towards research into potential new treatments.

The Rust Bucket Rally raised £43,113 for the Association

Carlos said: “It has been incredible to visit the Association to find out more about the incredible work it does to support people living with MND.

“The rally started from a simple idea inspired by the film Cannonball Run and the TV show Top Gear it then very quickly gained traction among friends and continues to grow today.

“The charity element comes from our Rugby connections. We’ve been inspired by Rob Burrow’s story and Doddie Weir came to Old Grammarians in Wellingborough, so we’ve all been touched by their stories.

“At the end of the day, we just go out there and have a laugh, but to understand the difference we’re making is just incredible. It makes it everything worthwhile.”

The Rust Bucket Rally team and their cars

The Association’s Director of Income Generation, Jo Coker said: “It has been an absolute privilege to meet the team, see some of the cars and to thank them personally for their efforts and the incredible amount they have raised for the Association.

“This money is so important to people living with MND and their families and will help us to provide care and support, while funding research into potential new treatments. We are so grateful for everything they have done to support us.”