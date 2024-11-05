ROSE Award for healthcare assistants and play specialist

Louise Johnson with Prof Ganesh Baliah

Staff get awards for their dedication to compassionate support

Two healthcare assistants and a play specialist have won Kettering General Hospital ROSE Awards for the way they helped children, parents, and patients in difficult circumstances.

Kate Hainsworth, a play specialist on Skylark Ward, was nominated by a mum with an autistic daughter who needed urgent medical care.

Part of her nomination reads:

Kate Hainsworth with nominator Phillipa Baldock and Ganesh Baliah.

“My daughter was admitted as an emergency and was having a meltdown with how fast everything was moving and panicking. Katy not only calmed her down but listened and supported me, she helped the procedure go slowly step-by-step and advocated for my daughter. It was lovely to have a friendly face supporting us and it made our stay a more positive experience at such a stressful time. I hope Katy knows what a fantastic job she does and how much it means to have her on our side as a parent and patient. She's a real credit to the team at Kettering General Hospital.”

Catherine McCaig, a healthcare assistant in A&E, was nominated by Gemma Stirling from Desborough when her daughter, Olivia, 16, was so unwell she needed to be collected from the car park.

Part of her nomination reads:

“Catherine was one of the members of staff that came to help, and whilst the medical staff were ensuring that my daughter was okay until the paramedics arrived, she reassured me that everything would be okay, in what can only be described as a parent’s worst nightmare, and she kept me calm in a really frightening situation. Her shift was due to end at 7am, but before she left she came to check on me to make sure that I was okay, as well as my daughter. It may only seem like a small gesture, however I will always remember what she did for me and how she made me feel. She is a true angel and I will always be thankful for what she did that morning.”

Ganesh Baliah, Gemma Stirling, Catherine McCaig and Gemma's daughter Olivia, 16.

Louise Johnson is a healthcare assistant on Skylark Ward who was nominated for the immense efforts and unselfish way she regularly supports children and their families on the ward.

Part of her nomination reads:

“Louise always goes above and beyond for her colleagues, the ward and, most importantly, the patients and visitors on the ward. She puts everyone else’s happiness before her own and will do anything for anyone. She has recently been spending a lot of her own time planning and creating ways to decorate the ward and make the rooms and areas look welcoming and vibrant for our patients. Despite some challenges along the way we now have a welcoming waiting area that welcomes everyone from all nationalities and allows Skylark’s members of staff to be involved and show what trips we have been on with a mascot monkey. We are very lucky to have her as part of the team, her smile brightens anyone’s day.”

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

KGH Deputy Director for Allied Health Professionals, Prof Ganesh Baliah, said: “Kate, Louise, and Catherine have all demonstrated how important supporting people’s individual needs are, especially in difficult times.

“The care, empathy, and dedication to duty they have demonstrated is what these awards are here to recognise. I congratulate them all on receiving such heart-warming nominations which highlight how much they are appreciated.”

To make a ROSE nomination go to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-rose-award/

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis. The awards look for staff who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations, demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care, have a positive attitude and demonstrate professionalism in the work environment, exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of KGH, and establish a special connection with the patients and families.