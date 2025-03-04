Pro Sports delivers PE curriculum and exciting holiday camps for children in Northamptonshire

This this just a snippet of what we do at our holiday camps. see more on our Facebook 'sporty holiday club'

Pro Sports is a company that specialises in delivering the PE curriculum during term time and delivering fun, exciting and engaging holiday camps every school holiday this includes being part of the HAF programme.

We want to let everyone know about the new facility we have at Latimer Arts College in Barton Seagrave that doesn't get used much outside of school time. This facility includes a large sports hall and a new large 3G pitch. This is just one of our many fantastic venues.

We thrive in delivering a fun, active and safe environment for all children that attend our clubs and give opportunities to those families that need the extra support by providing a HAF programme in that area.

All our camps have a variety of activities ranging from visits from superheroes, Santa's elves, Easter egg hunts, bouncy castles and many more. You can see all of this on our 'sporty holiday club' page on facebook

Website: www.pro-sports.co.uk