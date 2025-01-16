Persimmon Midlands raises over £17,000 for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A regional housing developer has committed itself to significant fundraising efforts over 2024, allowing them to donate over £17,481 to a Northampton-based hospice.

The team at Persimmon Homes Midlands raised the funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice as the office’s chosen charity of the year. The money was raised through several activities, including bake sales, a golf day and dress down Fridays.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice provides care to patients with a life-limiting illness. The team also supports patients' loved ones and those who support them across West Northamptonshire. Their core team consists of specialist palliative medicine consultants who work alongside a team of doctors and nurses within the Hospice and the local community.

Nina Gandy, Fundraising Lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice said: “The charity partnership over the last year with Persimmon Homes has been fantastic. The team genuinely care about causes within their local community and how they can make a difference. The funds raised could provide care for a patient for more than a month and we cannot thank them enough.

“All of the initiatives and events they have run and got involved with over the year have resulted in an incredible amount of money raised and, enables us to be able to continue to support our patients and their families both now and in the future.”

Zac Hurst, Managing Director for Persimmon Midlands said: “What we do is about so much more than developing quality homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build and doing this in the ways that are most impactful.

“It’s such an honour to know that the funds that we’ve raised throughout the year are going to such an important regional charity. We’re looking forward to raising more funds for good causes in and around the areas we build in 2025.”

Charities and community groups in the area can also benefit from Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative. Under the scheme, each of Persimmon’s local operating businesses donates up to £6,000 every three months to local organisations.

For more information on Persimmon’s work with local communities, please visit: www.persimmonhomes.com/corporate/sustainability/communities/