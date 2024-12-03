Persimmon Homes offers £1,000 cash boost to New Tunnel Hill Riding Stables

A Northampton-based riding stables has secured a £1,000 donation from a national housebuilder, helping them to fund entry fees and travel costs for competitive events in the sport.

New Tunnel Hill Riding Stables received the funding from Persimmon Homes Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative. The family-owned riding stables is seeking to expand its exposure to competitive riding events. To do this, significant travel and overnight stays are often required - Persimmon's donation towards competition costs will help to ensure that they have increased chances of being able to compete in more shows and qualify for high-profile championship events.

Sarah Lee, at New Tunnel Hill Riding Stables, said: "We are very grateful to receive this support from Persimmon Homes. The money will help us to further our competition career this year. The school spends a lot of time teaching children, some with or without their own ponies and we love seeing the progression in their confidence and techniques. Whatever their goals are with their riding, we try to give them the full support and attention to help them get there. We're looking forward to all our competitions and this funding will help us greatly as we look to our 2025 goals."

Zac Hurst, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this donation to New Tunnel Hill Riding Stables, and we’re so pleased that the additional funding will allow them to enter more events, allowing them to be even more ambitious in achieving their goals.”