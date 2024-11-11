Persimmon Homes helps to restore historic wellbeing site in Thornby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton-based wellbeing and meditation group has secured a £5,000 donation from a national housebuilder, helping them to restore the roof of their historic Jacobean headquarters.

Nagarjuna Kadampa Meditation Centre received the funding from Persimmon Homes Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative. The group has been raising funds to help with repairs to the historic Jacobean building's roof, which has areas that are leaking. The team - comprised solely of volunteers - has already hosted several fundraising activities, with Persimmon's donation making a significant contribution to the overall target.

Based in Thornby, the centre provides meditation classes and positive thinking courses to help people manage their wellbeing. The building and grounds are also open to the public free-of-charge.

Nagarjuna Kadampa Meditation Centre said: "We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes for helping us to maintain this beautiful historic building for many generations of people to enjoy Northamptonshire's heritage and relax in a peaceful meditation environment."

Paul Stones, Technical Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local charities and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this £5,000 donation to Nagarjuna Kadampa Meditation Centre to help them reach their fundraising target, allowing them to restore the roof of this historic building.”