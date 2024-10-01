Persimmon Homes gives £6,000 cash boost to Rothwell Victoria Primary School

By Taylor Robinson
Contributor
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:42 BST
A Northamptonshire primary school has secured a £6,000 donation to fund a refurbishment of its outdoor spaces, thanks to a local housebuilder. Rothwell Victoria Primary School received the £6,000 funding boost from Persimmon Homes Midlands as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The school is based near to Persimmon’s Woodland Valley development in the village where Persimmon is developing a range of two to four bedroom homes.

The funding that the developer has given to the school will enable them to bring a new lease of life to the school’s outdoor spaces, which include a playground and an area used as an outdoor learning centre. The cash boost will also allow the school to purchase waterproof clothing so the pupils can use the area year round.

Maria Barker at Rothwell Victoria Primary School said: “We’d like to thank Persimmon Homes for the donation. It is going to make a real difference to the school’s outdoor space and this in turn will allow the children to spend quality time learning in the outdoors which is so important for their development by learning through outdoor activities.

Persimmon team meet PTA members at Rothwell Victoria Infant School

“As a school, we are passionate about teaching outdoors, teaching about sustainability and the need for future generations to look after our environment.”

Zac Hurst, Managing Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local schools and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this support to Rothwell Victoria Infant School, and we hope the pupils enjoy their new resources.”

