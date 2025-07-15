Persimmon Homes gives £500 cash boost to Towcester Play and Activity Day

Claire Farrar, Kayleigh Cunningham, Millie Kerley, Amelia Spalding and a representative from the Youth Council

An annual youth day in Towcester has received a cash boost for this year’s event, thanks to Persimmon Homes.

Towcester Play and Activity Day received a £500 donation from the developer, who is building new homes at the nearby Towcester Grange community.

Run by South Northants Youth Engagement, and in its fourth year, Towcester Play and Activity Day gives young people in the town the opportunity to attend a day of free fun as well as giving families a chance to connect and have an opportunity for children to play in a safe environment. Some activities this year included junk modelling, go karts, sumo suits and giant Jenga. The donation from Persimmon Homes has helped to keep the event free for attendees.

Penny Embden, Youth Engagement Manager at South Northants Youth Engagement said: “We’re absolutely delighted by this kind donation from Persimmon Homes. Our goal has always been to host a day of fun for children in the area – with no cost associated to them and their families, and the money that Persimmon has kindly gifted us will help us to continue our work within Towcester.”

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We’re proud to show our support to Towcester Play and Community Day. What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always keen to lend a hand to local community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them. We would encourage other local businesses to consider coming forward to help this worthwhile community event.”