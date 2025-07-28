Persimmon Homes gives £1,000 donation to C2C Social Action

A Northamptonshire based charity has secured a £1,000 donation from a national housebuilder, helping them to continue the work that they do with community groups.

One of the charity’s centres is C2C Grows which is a social and therapeutic gardening project, which is based at Kingsthorpe allotments and offers wellbeing gardening sessions for vulnerable women, providing an opportunity for them to access a safe green space. The project supports women who may have been involved in the criminal justice system; are experiencing mental ill health; need support with substance and alcohol recovery; and may have experienced domestic violence and trauma.

Joanne Grant from C2C Social Action said: "We are very grateful to Persimmon Homes for their generous donation, which will go towards expanding our services. We have recently introduced regular craft projects that take place at the allotment, enabling the women to create beautiful objects to help enhance the space, which also further supports our service user’s wellbeing and confidence.”

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local charities and community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them.”

“It’s an honour to be able to offer this £1,000 donation to C2C Social Action to help them continue their incredibly important work across the community.”

