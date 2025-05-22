Orchard House unveils stunning new rooms in West Haven Wing

Orchard House, Barton Seagrave’s highly respected residential care home, is delighted to announce the completion of three exceptional bedrooms within its West Haven wing—two newly constructed rooms and a substantial extension and renovation of a third.

Specially designed to meet the needs of the growing number of older adults seeking high-quality care in a warm, homely setting, these new rooms have already proven to be popular.

Each room features a private en-suite, high-specification furnishings, and has been thoughtfully designed to enhance comfort, dignity, and quality of life.

The front-facing rooms offer charming views of the surrounding community—perfect for those who enjoy “watching the world go by”—while the rear-facing room provides a serene outlook over the extensive gardens of the home. These living spaces blend practicality with a genuine sense of peace and comfort.

"Beautifully finished and ready to welcome new residents – our stunning West Haven rooms combine comfort, elegance, and thoughtful design in every detail."

Angela Roughton, Manager at Orchard House, shared her pride in the project:

“We’re thrilled with the outcome of the West Haven development. These rooms reflect our commitment to providing care in a space that truly feels like home. Every decision has been made with our residents in mind—and I’m so proud of the team and everyone who helped bring this vision to life.”

The project was delivered in partnership with local building specialists, Matt Creations, with Project Manager Warren Mathiesen overseeing the transformation.

“Working with Orchard House has and continues to be a privilege,” said Warren. “This wasn’t just a construction job—it was about creating a space where people feel safe, valued, and comfortable. I’m incredibly proud of what we've achieved together.”

Orchard House’s Summer Lounge – a tranquil haven designed for peace, quiet, and relaxation.

About Orchard House

Located in the heart of Barton Seagrave, Orchard House offers high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care. With a reputation for compassion, excellence, and a true sense of community, Orchard House remains a trusted and cherished part of local life.