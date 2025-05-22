Northamptonshire charity welcomes homebuilder's helping hands

Employees at Barratt Homes recently supported Northampton Hope Centre with two days of volunteering.

Three members of the homebuilder’s commercial team and five members of the land and planning team gave their time to aid the charity at its food store and pop-up shop locations.

Established in 1974, Northampton Hope Centre supports people experiencing problems of disadvantage and marginalisation, including hardship, homelessness, addiction and mental health. As well as giving practical support, it focuses on helping people to help themselves.

Hayley Peacock, Partnership Manager at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We always love working with Northampton Hope Centre. Over the past eight months I have volunteered with the centre on three different occasions, and I am always impressed by the passion and commitment of staff and regular volunteers. I loved working in the pop-up shop, I enjoyed interacting with the customers and talking to members of the community.”

BN - Sarah and Lauren from Barratt Homes volunteering with Northampton Hope Centre

Jake Hill, Senior Corporate Fundraising Coordinator at Northampton Hope Centre, said: “We’re so grateful to the volunteers from Barratt Homes for helping out and working so hard these last few weeks. The difference extra hands can make to our charity is huge, especially when two groups who are so passionate about Northamptonshire work together.”

The volunteers from Barratt Homes helped organise donations, assisted customers and created a welcoming space for anyone needing to use the charity’s service.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and were delighted to offer Northampton Hope Centre some extra pairs of hands to help out.

“It is our hope that both volunteering days went someway to help not just this amazing charity, but the community of Northampton and the people who truly need it.”

To find out more about the charity, visit the website at Northampton Hope Centre.