New report reveals Amazon’s £2.8 billion investment in Northamptonshire

The latest edition of the Amazon Economic Impact Report is released today, and the figures show that since 2010, Amazon has invested more than £2.8 billion in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire.

The figures are taken from the latest Amazon Economic Impact Hub, which details the investments made by Amazon across the UK since 2010.

The 2024 Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally and the level of the company’s economic activity supported by its investments. The figures also show the number of local, independent SMEs supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses who sell products on Amazon.

The data shows:

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over £2.8 billion in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire and more than £5 billion in the East Midlands. This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed over an estimated £4.5 billion to the region's GDP.

To date, Amazon has created more than 8,000 full and part-time jobs in the East Midlands and more than 900 people have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme.

Around 410 apprentices in the East Midlands have qualified from the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

In East Midlands, there are more than 6,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners. Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £200 million of export sales in 2023.

“We’re passionate about supporting the regional economy and the wider East Midlands community through investments, job creation, charity donations and volunteering.

“Amazon continues to make a positive impact, including upskilling our employees and helping small businesses in our community reach new heights,” said Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry.

“While we continue to invest in the regional economy, we’re also stepping up our support of community organisations in Daventry. In 2024, our team has supported a wide range of organisations including Lewis Foundation, Daventry Foodhub and McCarthy Dixon through employee volunteering, product donations and financial support. We’re excited to continue supporting good causes over the coming months while we deliver for customers, sellers and communities.”

More details about Amazon’s economic impact in the UK can be found here – https://www.aboutamazon.co.uk/news/company-news/amazon-economic-impact-uk-tax-contributions-investments