New funding for emerging young local singers and musicians – but act quickly
‘This marks our fifth year supporting local artists in Leicestershire, Rutland, and Northamptonshire, and this year promises to be even bigger and better,’ states Kieran Forsey, Head of Travers Rising Stars.
“By collaborating with enthusiastic supporters, including vocal coaches, local studio producers, and parents, young singers and musicians can submit their plans for 2025 and request funding to support their initiatives.”
“I’m reaching out to potential supporters who work with up-and-coming local singers and musicians and believe that charitable funding could be beneficial. I encourage them to direct these young people to Travers Rising Stars.”
Forsey continues, ‘Once an application is approved, singers and musicians can receive funding for artist development and will have the opportunity to perform at Travers Rising Stars events in Leicestershire, Rutland, and Northamptonshire.
We have some exciting events lined up for this year, including the Glastonblaby 2025 charity festival in August.’ Singers, musicians, and their supporters must act swiftly, as places are limited.
To find out more and apply, visit www.traversrisingstars.com.
ABOUT TRAVERS RISING STARS
Travers Rising Stars is a unique programme for emerging singers and musicians aged 13 to 30 who reside in Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, or Rutland. As a Travers Rising Star, young people can access funds to support their plans and gain valuable experience by participating in live events. ABOUT THE TRAVERS FOUNDATIONThe Travers Foundation is a volunteer-run Charity that provides financial support to local 13- to 30-year-olds to help them realise their dreams in sports, music, and the arts. We help by nurturing the talent of local teams, groups, and individuals in Rutland, Leicestershire, and Northamptonshire.