Nearly £40,000 raised for breast cancer charity at Northamptonshire homebuilder's gala

Leading housebuilder, Barratt Homes recently hosted an evening filled with fun and excitement for its staff, all in support of raising funds for Prevent Breast Cancer.

Held at Whittlebury Park in Towcester, the charity gala included showstopping entertainment like acrobatic performers as well as an auction, and raised a staggering £37,418 for the charity.

Prevent Breast Cancer is the only UK charity solely dedicated to the prediction and prevention of breast cancer. Unlike other cancer charities that focus on treatment or support, Prevent Breast Cancer is uniquely focused on stopping future generations from ever being diagnosed.

Vicky Blackmore, Corporate Relationships Lead at Prevent Breast Cancer, said: “To everyone at Barratt Homes we want to say a huge thank you for raising such an amazing amount of money. The gala was beyond fabulous, and we were made to feel very welcome by everyone there.

“At Prevent Breast Cancer we believe that to break the cycle of breast cancer, we need to think bigger. That is why we’re all-in on science to save lives. Thanks to this donation we can continue funding expert research into prediction, prevention and early detection, focusing on family genetics, improved screening and understanding risks.

“Barratt Homes’ support is more than just generosity; it’s a powerful act of kindness that brings us closer to a future free from breast cancer. The belief Barratt Homes has in our mission gives hope to so many, and we are truly grateful for its partnership and ongoing support.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We were delighted to support Prevent Breast Cancer and the vital work it does through our charity gala. The evening was a great success, and I couldn’t be prouder of the final figure raised for the charity.”

