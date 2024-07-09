National business awards make a song and dance about Music Makers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday 29th June 2024, Music Makers, a local small business providing music and movement sessions for 0 to 4-year-olds, celebrated reaching the final eight, from almost 50 nominees, in the ‘Children’s Activity Provider of the Year’ category at the national Business Success Network Recognition Awards 2024.

Now in its third year, the Business Success Network Awards continue to shine a spotlight on the outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals within the UK business community; to honour those who go above and beyond in pursuit of their success. Open to all businesses, regardless of size or stage, the awards, which cover 16 different categories, are designed to champion small and medium enterprises’ success stories from across the country, recognising the hard work, resilience, and unwavering commitment that drive progress and make a significant impact on our communities and industries.

“We feel like winners already!” said Jenni Drewery, who has been the proud owner of Music Makers since summer 2019, alongside her good friend and colleague Beth Milne. In the past five years, armed with a passion and commitment to bring the benefits and joy of music into the lives of babies and young children, Jenni has created a strong brand identity for the business, including introducing their much-loved mascot, Simba; recorded and released two children’s albums full of the best loved songs from sessions (with a third now recorded and due for release in the autumn). All of this has been achieved whilst she and Beth have consistently delivered a varied selection of exciting sessions, even taking them online during covid lockdowns! In Jenni’s own words, “It means so much to us to have all of our hard work recognised by being put forward for a national award like this! Thank you so much for the huge swelling of support and lovely messages we’ve received from our Music Makers community. You truly are the best and the very reason we love what we do.”

And it’s this very sense of community that drives Jenni and Beth to ensure that Music Makers is as welcoming, inclusive, fun and interactive as every attendee deserves. One parent commented “My daughter has been part of the Music Makers family since she was five months old! The teachers of the group are wonderfully kind and make every lesson so personal, remembering the smallest of things. Their words of encouragement go a long way.

The Music Makers team celebrates reaching the final at the national BSN Recognition Awards 2024!

"You genuinely feel part of a family. The songs are infectious, and Simba is adorable. My daughter has grown in confidence and has hit certain milestones early from being in a mixed age group.”