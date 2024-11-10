Mike Reader MP helps pack Christmas charity boxes with local church

262 Christmas boxes for children were donated and packed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Harlestone Road, Duston on Saturday 9th November for Operation Christmas child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Reader, newly elected MP for Northampton South, attended with his wife, Katie, and helped pack the boxes and chatted to the local constituents who came along to help out.

He was so impressed with the number of boxes being donated by local members and the effort made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boxes for children contained gifts and toys and will be sent and distributed by Samaritan’s Purse, the charity who help so many children around the world at Christmastime.

Christmas boxes being filled with gifts and toys for children around the world through the charity Samaritan’s Purse

Local organiser Ann Hunt said: "Just imagine that number of children receiving those boxes near Christmas, what great excitement and joy there will be as they open up and discover their boxes are filled with love and treasures, just thinking about those scenes makes me as joyful too."