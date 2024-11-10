Mike Reader MP helps pack Christmas charity boxes with local church
Mike Reader, newly elected MP for Northampton South, attended with his wife, Katie, and helped pack the boxes and chatted to the local constituents who came along to help out.
He was so impressed with the number of boxes being donated by local members and the effort made.
The boxes for children contained gifts and toys and will be sent and distributed by Samaritan’s Purse, the charity who help so many children around the world at Christmastime.
Local organiser Ann Hunt said: "Just imagine that number of children receiving those boxes near Christmas, what great excitement and joy there will be as they open up and discover their boxes are filled with love and treasures, just thinking about those scenes makes me as joyful too."