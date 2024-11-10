Mike Reader MP helps pack Christmas charity boxes with local church

By Deie Twigger
Contributor
Published 10th Nov 2024, 19:17 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 16:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

262 Christmas boxes for children were donated and packed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Harlestone Road, Duston on Saturday 9th November for Operation Christmas child.

Mike Reader, newly elected MP for Northampton South, attended with his wife, Katie, and helped pack the boxes and chatted to the local constituents who came along to help out.

He was so impressed with the number of boxes being donated by local members and the effort made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boxes for children contained gifts and toys and will be sent and distributed by Samaritan’s Purse, the charity who help so many children around the world at Christmastime.

Christmas boxes being filled with gifts and toys for children around the world through the charity Samaritan’s PurseChristmas boxes being filled with gifts and toys for children around the world through the charity Samaritan’s Purse
Christmas boxes being filled with gifts and toys for children around the world through the charity Samaritan’s Purse

Local organiser Ann Hunt said: "Just imagine that number of children receiving those boxes near Christmas, what great excitement and joy there will be as they open up and discover their boxes are filled with love and treasures, just thinking about those scenes makes me as joyful too."

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice