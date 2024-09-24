Local groups have just a few days left to apply for donations from HarperCrewe Community Fund

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local charities, sports clubs and community groups in Higham Ferrers have until Friday 27th September to apply for a £250 contribution from HarperCrewe as part of the housebuilder’s exciting new £1000 Community Fund scheme.

The developer is inviting groups from the local community of its new development of two, three and four bedroom homes, located off Spire Road in Higham Ferrers. HarperCrewe is offering a total of £1000 to be split between four winners – each of which will receive £250 to spend on upcoming projects and equipment.

Sarah Boyce, Sales and Marketing Director for HarperCrewe, said: “We’re so excited to launch our Community Fund initiative and delighted that Higham Ferrers will be the first location to benefit from it. We hope that the people in and around Higham Ferrers who run the important groups and projects that make the local community as special as it is, will reach out and tell us how they would benefit from a donation.”

To submit an entry for the HarperCrewe Community Fund, send an email to [email protected] describing your chosen organisation and why you think it should win by Friday 27th September. Please include contact details for the group, as well as its website.

Four groups will be chosen and contacted in October, with £250 to subsequently be given to each of them.

To find out more about the homes coming to the site off Spire Road, visit harpercrewe.com