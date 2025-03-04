Local food bank receives donation from HarperCrewe Community Fund

Encompass, a local homelessness charity based in East Northants, has been named as the first beneficiary of a donation from the HarperCrewe Community Fund, meaning that the food bank serving Rushden and Higham Ferrers has received £250.

HarperCrewe set up the fund for local organisations in Higham Ferrers, inviting locals to apply for one of four £250 donations towards projects, equipment, or general funding. The housebuilder set up the fund to strengthen links with the local community around its new neighbourhood in Higham Ferrers, Northampton, built in collaboration with the Duchy of Lancaster estate.

As an organisation directly responding to those facing poverty in the community and providing much needed support in the form of food, supplies such as sleeping bags and rucksacks, and donations for children during the school holidays, Encompass was chosen by HarperCrewe for the compelling work it does for local people and families facing homelessness.

This includes a recently opened community cafe that operates to provide lonely and isolated people with a warm and friendly place to meet with others and receive a light meal. Run on a ‘no charge’ basis, the organisation relies largely on donations and financial support in order to provide this service to those in need.

Gary Brown, CEO at Encompass, said: “We are really grateful to to have been selected by HarperCrewe to recieve a £250 donation and would like to say a huge thank you to them for their support.

“Encompass is a local charity based in Rushden that supports those in our community facing poverty, homelessness or addiction. HarperCrewe's generous donation will help us to provide safe accommodation and support to those in our community currently experiencing homelessness.”

Danielle Heard, Regional Sales Director at HarperCrewe, said: “We chose to support Encompass because of their paramount importance to the community of Higham Ferrers. We know that the issues of homelessness and poverty are found throughout the country, and the organisations who are on the ground offering support to people trying to improve their situations, are invaluable changemakers.”

“Though it was tough to whittle down the entries we received for the Community Fund, Encompass was a clear winner, and we are eager to support the development of it’s new community cafe.”

HarperCrewe will announce the next winner of its Community Fund shortly.

For more information about HarperCrewe's developments, visit harpercrewe.com

For more information and to make donation to Encompass, visit: encompasscharity.org.uk