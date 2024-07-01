Local care home resident donates knitted baby sets to charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brampton View Care Home in Northampton is home to avid knitter Doreen. Doreen has been knitting in her spare time for most of her life and has recently taken to knitting baby blankets and hat and mitten sets.

The care home welcomed Deborah Hicks, Fundraising and Engagement Officer from Restore Northampton to meet Doreen as Doreen was keen to donate some of her recent completed sets to Restore Northampton’s Baby Boutique.

Deborah commented “Doreen’s items are absolutely beautiful. We will be proud to display them in our baby boutique. It is wonderful for the individuals that we support to know that someone is thinking about them. It has been an honour to meet Doreen and I can’t wait to see what else she produces in the future.”

Restore Northampton is a local charity that offers services to individuals in the community including a food bank, baby boutique and coffee mornings.

Doreen Meets Deborah

Brampton View Care Home has built up excellent reputations within its local community, regularly holding events and activities for residents and surrounding neighbours.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities and we are incredibly proud of Doreen for what she has achieved.”