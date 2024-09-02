Local care home hosts free monthly community coffee morning
Taking place every third Wednesday from 10am - 12pm, the next edition being the 18th of September, residents from within the local community will have a chance to meet and chat over tea or coffee and homemade cakes provided by the home. Guests will also have a chance to take a tour of the home, and ask any questions they might have about care.
General Manager of the home, Ive Alexander said: “Our Community Coffee Morning allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful spread provided by our hospitality team!’
Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
