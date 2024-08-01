Local Barchester care homes host regional summer party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Chacombe Park Care Home to celebrate International Friendship Day with on Tuesday 30th July 2024. They enjoyed a summer party including a BBQ that was held in the home’s grounds, as well as live entertainment and a visit from the ice cream van.

Individuals from homes around the region including Brampton View Care Home, Collingtree Park Care Home, Chacombe Park Care Home, Elm Bank Care Home, Glebefields Care Home, Juniper House Care Home and Oxford Beaumont Care Home enjoyed a very sunny afternoon meeting new friends and competing in traditional garden games.

Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff from each home. Live entertainment was provided by Alan who treated everyone to his own renditions of classic summer music on the saxophone. A tiki bar served the guests a mixture of cocktails including a summery Pimm’s and fresh fruit juice.

A traditional ice cream van was also hired for the event which provided everyone with cooling refreshments on a hot day and an opportunity of reminiscence of ice creams and toppings throughout our lives including holidays and our childhoods. With many residents commenting that it has been a little while since they have been able to visit the ice cream van.

Senior members of staff from Barchester Healthcare volunteered themselves to be put into stocks and have residents throw wet sponges at them, which was greatly received. The residents took aim and shared a lot of laughter with staff.

Resident Pat said, “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. The weather was beautiful and it was wonderful to be able to meet new friends from all around the area. The staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Mary-Jane Jekiel, Regional Director for the area said: “Staff from around the region are dedicated to making sure that their homes are the hub of their communities, and this event, along with all their hard work has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! The residents had a wonderful time and have made lifelong friends to keep in contact with. We look forward to being able to repeat days like this and the joy it has brought everyone.”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.