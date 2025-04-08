Learning Disability and Autism Charity Ball 2025
The charity ball held last year received amazing feedback from those who attended. An award was also won as Fundraiser of the Year with the Northamptonshire Health Charity. The charity means a lot to me as my sister has a learning disability as well as physical disabilities so supporting a department like this in the local hospital means that those with friends, family or they themselves with learning disabilities and/or autism can have a additional support during their hospital stay.
Hospitals are difficult enough but adding the complexities of learning disabilities and autism can make it a lot harder so to be able to do charity balls like this allows us to discuss important topics, reduce stigma and support those closest to us to get the support they need and deserve within hospital settings.
We would love as many people to attend as they can, and to help promote the event we are also trying to receive raffle prize donations so if this is something you could support us with please contact on:
If you would like to buy tickets these can be brought here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lda-charity-ball-chapter