KGH and NGH have both achieved a national award for the way they support the armed forces’ community

Both hospitals go the extra mile to support veterans, cadets, reservists and their families.

Kettering and Northampton general hospitals have both achieved a national recognition award for the way they support service and ex-service personnel.

The two hospitals – which together form the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire – have both achieved the Gold Award from the Government’s 2025 Ministry of Defence Employer Recognition Scheme .

The Gold Award reflects the outstanding efforts the organisation has made at both Kettering and Northampton general hospitals to support veterans, reservists, military spouses or civil partners of current service personnel and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers (CFAV’s).

Some of the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire staff who support the armed forces at KGH.

Actively employ members of the Armed Forces community by offering a guaranteed interview to those that demonstrate that they meet the essential criteria for the role. UHN employs many veterans across all departments including Matrons, Nurses, Data Security, Pharmacy, Porters, Radiotherapy and Fire Advisors.

Support reservists & veterans. We provide exceptional support to our employees who serve as reservists and CFAV’s, ensuring they can balance their civilian and military responsibilities effectively. For instance, we provide additional paid leave for their annual forces training exercises. Our annual leave policy allows us to consider the period of employment in HM Armed Forces and count this towards their aggregated service when judged to be relevant to the NHS.

Armed Forces Champions. UHN has a growing number of trained champions, who advocate within their teams of our responsibilities towards the Armed Forces Covenant and as many are veterans, they will willingly visit our patients with an armed forces connection in the hospitals.

Actively support the armed forces community. We run two successful Armed Forces’ breakfasts and continue to demonstrate and grow our support of Cadets in our community by holding or attending work experience events. We also ensure that all our policies are scrutinised with consideration of our responsibilities under the Armed Forces Covenant and share good practice in various community groups.

Some of the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire staff who support the armed forces at NGH.

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire’s Chief People Officer and Executive Sponsor of the UHN Armed Forces Network, Paula Kirkpatrick, said: “We are thrilled and proud to that both NGH and KGH have simultaneously achieved the Gold Award.

“This a prestigious recognition of our commitment and unwavering support to our armed forces personnel, their families and veterans.

“By promoting a military-friendly environment, we have shown our utmost respect and gratitude to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our nation and their families.

“It would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication, and inclusivity, demonstrated by all members of our hospital community.”

The University Hospitals of Northamptonshire’s Chief Executive, Laura Churchward, said: “This achievement marks our significant efforts to become an exemplar employer for the defence community.

“We foster an environment that values diversity, promotes inclusivity, and empowers our armed forces personnel, and will continue to work together to make a positive impact on the lives of those who have selflessly served our country.”

Fred Hopkins, Head of Engagement at East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, said: “Congratulations to our 2025 cohort of Gold Award winners, they are truly exemplars in their fields.

“ The Strategic Defence Review stated that a new mindset is needed across the country as we shift to a ‘whole of society’ approach to Defence, and these companies are leading the way with their support and advocacy.

“What is clear, however, is that these are mutually beneficial relationships. In return for their support, organisations can benefit from highly skilled, disciplined and resilient employees who come with specialist skills and good management and leadership qualities.”

Minister for Veterans and People, Al Carns DSO OBE MC MP, said: “Employers are crucial partners in protecting our security and boosting the economy. By backing veterans, Reservists, military families, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and the Cadet movement, these organisations build resilient communities and the innovation Defence needs. I congratulate them and thank them for their outstanding commitment."