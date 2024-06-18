Inner Wheel Club of Wellingborough: Cheque presentatio

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

President Barbara Fell and members of the Inner Wheel Club of Wellingborough presented a cheque to Nick Hayton from the Northamptonshire Health Charity.

The money will go to the Kettering General Hospital Diabetic Fund.

This was President Barbara's chosen charity for her year of office.