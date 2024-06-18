Inner Wheel Club of Wellingborough: Cheque presentatio

President Barbara Fell and members of the Inner Wheel Club of Wellingborough present a cheque for £900.

President Barbara Fell and members of the Inner Wheel Club of Wellingborough presented a cheque to Nick Hayton from the Northamptonshire Health Charity.

The money will go to the Kettering General Hospital Diabetic Fund.

This was President Barbara's chosen charity for her year of office.

The club raised the money by hosting several events including a quiz evening and several charity lunches.

