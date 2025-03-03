Industry-leading Institute Keynote Speakers at The Cleaning Show

Industry experts from the British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) are keynote speakers at The Cleaning Show London, the UK’s largest gathering of cleaning and hygiene professionals.

Specialists from the Institute will lead in-depth discussions on the future of the professional cleaning industry focusing on advancements in training and education at the event at ExCel, London, from 18th – 20th March, where BICSc will be located at show Stand B45.

With more than 1.47 million people working within the professional cleaning industry in the UK alone, BICSc team of experts will highlight how it is vital best practice is adhered to throughout all cleaning and hygiene processes. Ensuring environments are kept clean, hygienic, and safe, is crucial for everyone, including cleaning professionals operating at the forefront of the industry.

BICSc will stress the importance of delivering expert-led professional training, which is also accessible to all, is imperative to raising and maintaining industry standards. Sharing expertise and industry insights at the event will be BICSc Group Managing Director, Neil Spencer-Cook, who will be participating in panel discussions alongside BICSc Technical Manager Kelsey Hargreaves.

BICSc Angels

Neil Spencer-Cook said: “BICSc is thrilled to be exhibiting and participating in key presentations at The Cleaning Show London. As the largest independent, professional, and educational body within the cleaning industry, with over 66,000 Individual and Corporate Members, we’re proud BICSc remains at the forefront of the industry, driving groundbreaking initiatives, aimed at supporting the cleaning community worldwide.”

Participating in panel discussions and sharing knowledge, Neil Spencer-Cook, will host a session at 2pm on March 18th titled A Structured Approach to Training, Education and Development to the Cleaning Sector, where he will be joined by panel guest Kelsey Hargreaves. Kelsey will also be a panellist on March 20th at 12.15pm where the topic of discussion will be Future Proofing the Cleaning Sector – Attracting the Next Generation of Cleaning Industry Professionals.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “People know BICSc for our industry-leading training and our multiple membership benefits; however, we also want to raise awareness about the comprehensive consultancy services we offer. Training, its implementation and maintenance are key, but it is equally important to review what you do. This includes evaluating your productivity, whether you’re putting too much resource in one area, using the right products for the right tasks, and utilising the correct and most efficient machinery. This is the consultancy role that BICSc can provide.

“We will be shining a spotlight on our specialist services, which include conducting independent audits for organisations. We will be providing free 20-minute consultation slots with one of our specialists, which will also enable us to share more information about the extensive breadth of services our team of experts can deliver.

“Several of our technical team members will be on hand to talk to delegates about how BICSc can support their cleaning operations and enhance their business.”

The popular BICSc Angels will also be out in force at the event showcasing their cleaning credentials and sharing top tips with visitors.

The BICSc team of specialists will also showcase how the Institute’s cutting-edge apps bring business benefits to organisations, as well as sharing insights on the latest training that’s currently available. The team will also talk about how candidates can train effectively and efficiently online, via the dedicated app, or face-to-face.

· For more information visit https://www.bics.org.uk/