Honouring Sam: Local fundraiser raises over £3,000 for mental health charity, Northamptonshire Mind

Sam Grove

A powerful community fundraiser organised by local resident Natalie Wood has raised more than £3000 for Northamptonshire Mind, in memory of her younger brother Sam.

Held at The George Inn in Brixworth on July 19th, the event combined live music, food, a raffle, and plenty of family fun. Despite the unseasonal rain, the event drew an impressive turnout from the local community to honour Sam, who died in March 2023 following a long battle with mental health and addiction.

Natalie, who has been sober for over six years after her own struggles with addiction and mental health, created the event as both a tribute to her brother and a call to action.

“Sam’s life was worth so much more than he ever realised”, said Natalie. “Since his passing, I’ve come to understand how deeply stigmatised male mental health still is, and the silence surrounding alcoholism needs to be broken.”

Winter Wonderland Fundraiser

The event was not only a chance to raise vital funds for Northamptonshire Mind, but also to raise awareness around the complex link between addiction and unresolved trauma, something both Natalie and Sam experienced firsthand.

Paul Marshall, Community Services Manager at Mind in Northampton said:

“Natalie’s courage and generosity in turning her grief into something so impactful is extraordinary. Her fundraiser was a heartfelt reminder that behind every statistic is a story, and behind every story is a life worth remembering.”

With over £3000 raised already, Natalie’s mission continues, with plans underway for a Winter Wonderland festive event on Saturday 15th November at The Elgar Centre in Upton. She is currently seeking hot food vendors and raffle prizes for the event.

This festive community event promises to be another opportunity to come together, raise awareness, and ensure that no one feels alone in their struggles.

To get involved or support the event, email [email protected] or visit the event Facebook page - Winter Wonderland Event Page