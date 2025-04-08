Homebuilder donates bird boxes to Northamptonshire school in celebration of spring

DWSM - SGB-22837 - Daniel of David Wilson Homes with pupils at Towcester C of E Primary School

Following the first day of spring (20th March), leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes has donated bird boxes to Towcester C of E Primary School to encourage wildlife into the playground.

According to the British Trust for Ornithology, nest boxes for small birds are best put up in the spring as they are more likely to attract nesting birds.

Located near David Wilson Homes’ The Watlings development in Towcester, the primary school received four nestboxes for small birds, as well as a filled bird feeder.

Mrs Hemming, Class Teacher at Towcester C of E Primary School, said: “Here at Towcester C of E Primary School, we have been fortunate enough to be gifted several bird boxes and feeders from David Wilson Homes. This generous donation will support our children in learning about the world around them and the nature that we are lucky enough to have in our own grounds, especially linked to our recent Bird Watch and bird feeders.

“Our Year 5 children happily accepted the bird boxes and feeders on behalf of the school, and we cannot wait the see the birds use them! Thank you to David Wilson Homes for its kind donation.”

David Wilson Homes has partnered with the RSPB since 2014 to show how new homes, and indeed homeowners, can help nature and support wildlife. The agreement was created to look for opportunities to boost natural habitats at developments across the country.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “It was a pleasure to offer Towcester C of E Primary School the bird boxes to help bring more wildlife to the playground.

“As a leading housebuilder, we know that home is where the heart is and that’s true for all kinds of residents, human or otherwise!

“We hope the donation of bird boxes will provide a new home for a variety of bird species and offer the school’s pupils the opportunity to get a better look at their feathered friends.”

The Watlings is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

For commuters, the brand-new community offers excellent road links to Northampton and Milton Keynes.

For more information about any properties available, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.